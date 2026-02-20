Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..

Prime Security AI Security Architect: AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces. built by Prime Security. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Conversational AI security architect agent, Security review initiation and management via chat, Access to organizational security knowledge base..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.