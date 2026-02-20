AIShield Guardian: Middleware guardrail securing LLM inputs/outputs for enterprise GenAI compliance. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include LLM input and output scrutiny for policy enforcement, PII leak prevention in GenAI interactions, Intellectual property protection..

Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.