AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial mlsecops tool by Fiddler AI. Cranium AI Card is a commercial mlsecops tool by Cranium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping AI models into production need Cranium AI Card to stop treating AI systems as black boxes in compliance audits. It generates an actual AI Bill of Materials with vulnerability assessment and maps to EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO frameworks simultaneously, giving you a portable compliance record that regulators and vendors actually accept. Skip this if your org hasn't shipped a gen-AI application yet or if you're still debating whether AI governance is your problem; the tool assumes you already know the answer.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring.
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Cranium AI Card for your mlsecops needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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