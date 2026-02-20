Cranium AI Card is a commercial mlsecops tool by Cranium. KELA AiFort is a commercial mlsecops tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping AI models into production need Cranium AI Card to stop treating AI systems as black boxes in compliance audits. It generates an actual AI Bill of Materials with vulnerability assessment and maps to EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO frameworks simultaneously, giving you a portable compliance record that regulators and vendors actually accept. Skip this if your org hasn't shipped a gen-AI application yet or if you're still debating whether AI governance is your problem; the tool assumes you already know the answer.
Teams deploying large language model applications need AiFort because its automated red teaming catches prompt injection and data leakage risks before production, not after. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with customizable testing frameworks that let you benchmark your LLM security posture against real threat intelligence. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet committed engineering resources to LLM governance; AiFort assumes you're already building AI applications and need to secure them systematically.
Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring.
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cranium AI Card vs KELA AiFort for your mlsecops needs.
Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..
KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox