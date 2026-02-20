Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..

JFrog ML: Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models. built by JFrog. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model training and fine-tuning, Model deployment via API endpoints and Kafka streams, Real-time model monitoring and alerts..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.