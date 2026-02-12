AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

JFrog ML: Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models. built by JFrog. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model training and fine-tuning, Model deployment via API endpoints and Kafka streams, Real-time model monitoring and alerts..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.