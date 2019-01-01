Corsha Automated Machine Trust: Zero trust API security platform with automated MFA for machine identities. built by Corsha. Core capabilities include Dynamic machine identity creation for API traffic, Automated humanless MFA with one-time credentials, Centralized visibility and control console..

Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.