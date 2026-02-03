Corgea: AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-generated context-aware security fixes, Automated fix suggestions in pull requests, One-click fix application..

Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.