Corgea

Developer-first security teams that treat fix velocity as a security metric should adopt Corgea; AI-generated patches applied directly in pull requests cut the time from vulnerability detection to remediation by weeks compared to manual triage. The tool integrates natively into GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning engineers never leave their commit context to resolve findings. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy enforcement or has strict approval workflows where security must review fixes before they're staged; Corgea assumes developers can iterate fast and validate fixes themselves.