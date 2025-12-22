Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Corgea is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Developer-first security teams that treat fix velocity as a security metric should adopt Corgea; AI-generated patches applied directly in pull requests cut the time from vulnerability detection to remediation by weeks compared to manual triage. The tool integrates natively into GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning engineers never leave their commit context to resolve findings. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy enforcement or has strict approval workflows where security must review fixes before they're staged; Corgea assumes developers can iterate fast and validate fixes themselves.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Corgea for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Corgea: AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-generated context-aware security fixes, Automated fix suggestions in pull requests, One-click fix application..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Corgea differentiates with AI-generated context-aware security fixes, Automated fix suggestions in pull requests, One-click fix application.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Corgea is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. Corgea integrates with VS Code, GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and Corgea serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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