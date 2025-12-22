Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Corgea is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Developer-first security teams that treat fix velocity as a security metric should adopt Corgea; AI-generated patches applied directly in pull requests cut the time from vulnerability detection to remediation by weeks compared to manual triage. The tool integrates natively into GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning engineers never leave their commit context to resolve findings. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy enforcement or has strict approval workflows where security must review fixes before they're staged; Corgea assumes developers can iterate fast and validate fixes themselves.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Corgea for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Corgea: AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-generated context-aware security fixes, Automated fix suggestions in pull requests, One-click fix application..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Corgea differentiates with AI-generated context-aware security fixes, Automated fix suggestions in pull requests, One-click fix application.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Corgea is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Corgea serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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