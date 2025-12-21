Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is a commercial api security tool by Contrast Security. DeepKeep AI Firewall is a commercial api security tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR)
Security teams protecting APIs and microservices in production will get the most from Contrast Application Detection and Response because it detects and blocks exploits in real time at the code level, which means you stop attacks without waiting for patches. The tool's continuous vulnerability monitoring combined with inline blocking addresses the gap most organizations face between detection and response, covering NIST DE.CM through RS.MI. Skip this if you need broad infrastructure visibility beyond applications; Contrast is application-focused and won't replace your CNAPP or network detection layer.
Security teams deploying large language models or AI agents in production need DeepKeep AI Firewall to prevent prompt injection and policy violations at runtime, where traditional API gateways fail to inspect semantic content. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Platform Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Adverse Event Analysis,with particular strength in real-time content redaction and custom policy enforcement across hybrid cloud setups. Skip this if your primary concern is securing third-party AI APIs rather than your own AI systems; DeepKeep is built for organizations running their own models.
Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks
Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications
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Common questions about comparing Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) vs DeepKeep AI Firewall for your api security needs.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR): Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context..
DeepKeep AI Firewall: Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) differentiates with Runtime behavioral detection and analysis, Inline blocking of application attacks, Real-time attack alerts with code-level context. DeepKeep AI Firewall differentiates with Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) is developed by Contrast Security. DeepKeep AI Firewall is developed by DeepKeep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast Application Detection and Response (ADR) and DeepKeep AI Firewall serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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