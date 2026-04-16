Confident Security: Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI/LLM deployments. built by Confident Security. Core capabilities include LLM guardrails for input/output policy enforcement, Prompt injection detection and blocking, AI data loss prevention..

F5 AI Guardrails: Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance. built by F5. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime data leakage detection and prevention, Automated compliance auditing for GDPR, HIPAA, and EUAIA..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.