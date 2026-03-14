Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

Confident Security: Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI/LLM deployments. built by Confident Security. Core capabilities include LLM guardrails for input/output policy enforcement, Prompt injection detection and blocking, AI data loss prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.