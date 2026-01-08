Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ConductorOne C1 Platform is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by ConductorOne. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by SailPoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in access reviews and manual identity cleanup will see immediate ROI from ConductorOne C1 Platform, specifically its automated access reviews and 300+ connectors that actually work without custom integration work. The platform covers all four critical NIST CSF 2.0 areas around identity and asset management, which matters because most competitors spike on access control and ignore the ongoing discovery and risk assessment pieces. Skip this if your organization still treats identity governance as a compliance checkbox rather than a security control; C1 demands operational discipline to map policies correctly.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market security teams struggling to govern AI agent proliferation across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in SailPoint Agent Identity Security because it's the only platform treating agents as first-class identities requiring the same access controls as humans. The tool aggregates agents across multiple cloud providers, assigns human ownership with automated updates tied to role changes, and surfaces indirect access patterns that homegrown inventories consistently miss. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on cloud platforms or still treats agent access as a development concern rather than a governance requirement.
AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
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Common questions about comparing ConductorOne C1 Platform vs SailPoint Agent Identity Security for your identity governance and administration needs.
ConductorOne C1 Platform: AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities. built by ConductorOne. Core capabilities include Lifecycle management with automated provisioning and deprovisioning, Dynamic access controls with real-time contextual adaptation, Just-in-time access for temporary privilege elevation..
SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConductorOne C1 Platform differentiates with Lifecycle management with automated provisioning and deprovisioning, Dynamic access controls with real-time contextual adaptation, Just-in-time access for temporary privilege elevation. SailPoint Agent Identity Security differentiates with AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support.
ConductorOne C1 Platform is developed by ConductorOne. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is developed by SailPoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ConductorOne C1 Platform integrates with Terraform, Webhooks. SailPoint Agent Identity Security integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ConductorOne C1 Platform and SailPoint Agent Identity Security serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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