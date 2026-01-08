ConductorOne C1 Platform: AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities. built by ConductorOne. Core capabilities include Lifecycle management with automated provisioning and deprovisioning, Dynamic access controls with real-time contextual adaptation, Just-in-time access for temporary privilege elevation..

SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.