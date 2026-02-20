Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by SailPoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market security teams struggling to govern AI agent proliferation across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in SailPoint Agent Identity Security because it's the only platform treating agents as first-class identities requiring the same access controls as humans. The tool aggregates agents across multiple cloud providers, assigns human ownership with automated updates tied to role changes, and surfaces indirect access patterns that homegrown inventories consistently miss. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on cloud platforms or still treats agent access as a development concern rather than a governance requirement.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs SailPoint Agent Identity Security for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). SailPoint Agent Identity Security differentiates with AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is developed by SailPoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs integrates with Active Directory (AD), Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), Azure DevOps, HashiCorp Boundary, Alibaba Cloud and 21 more. SailPoint Agent Identity Security integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abbey Labs and SailPoint Agent Identity Security serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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