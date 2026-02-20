Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

ConductorOne C1 Platform: AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities. built by ConductorOne. Core capabilities include Lifecycle management with automated provisioning and deprovisioning, Dynamic access controls with real-time contextual adaptation, Just-in-time access for temporary privilege elevation..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.