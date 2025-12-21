CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection

SMBs and mid-market firms without dedicated security operations centers should pick CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection for its in-house threat hunting team; you get human-led detection and incident response included, not just automated scans. The continuous monitoring model addresses the NIST DE.CM gap most managed services skip, and the UK-based SOC means timezone-reasonable incident hand-offs for European buyers. Skip this if your team wants maximum control over response decisions or you need deep integration with an existing SOAR; the managed model trades flexibility for coverage you probably can't staff alone.