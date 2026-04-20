1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by CYFOR Secure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market firms without dedicated security operations centers should pick CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection for its in-house threat hunting team; you get human-led detection and incident response included, not just automated scans. The continuous monitoring model addresses the NIST DE.CM gap most managed services skip, and the UK-based SOC means timezone-reasonable incident hand-offs for European buyers. Skip this if your team wants maximum control over response decisions or you need deep integration with an existing SOAR; the managed model trades flexibility for coverage you probably can't staff alone.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Managed EPP, EDR, and patch management service for business endpoints.
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection: Managed EPP, EDR, and patch management service for business endpoints. built by CYFOR Secure. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Next-generation Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Intelligent patch management..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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