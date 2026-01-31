Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..

CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.