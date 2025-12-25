Accops HyLite: HTML5 browser-based remote access to virtual desktops and applications. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include HTML5 browser-based access without client installation, Multi-factor authentication, Device entry control..

CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.