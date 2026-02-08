ACRA EDGE: Mobile edge deployment platform for secure comms in forward-deployed environments. built by Valarian Technologies. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Self-contained infrastructure operation, Mobile deployment capability, Physical data control..

CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.