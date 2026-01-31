6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) is a commercial vpn tool by 6WIND. Cohesive VNS3 People VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Cohesive Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise carriers need 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) if your routing infrastructure must run across bare metal, VMs, and containers without ripping out legacy systems. The tool handles IPsec VPN, CGNAT, and L3/L4 filtering in a single software stack that deploys on x86 and ARM, which matters when your network spans incompatible hardware generations. Skip this if you're a cloud-native shop expecting container-first tooling; VSR is built for operators managing hybrid physical-virtual networks, not startups standardizing on Kubernetes alone.
Startups and SMBs needing remote workforce VPN without per-tunnel licensing costs should evaluate Cohesive VNS3 People VPN; the free tier removes per-connection charges that make competitors expensive at scale. The multi-cloud deployment support and IPsec tunneling cover both on-premises and cloud infrastructure in a single platform, which matters when your datacenter and AWS footprint need unified access policy. Skip this if your primary need is user-facing SSL VPN simplicity rather than site-to-site connectivity and identity-driven network segmentation; the architecture assumes some infrastructure engineering bandwidth to manage policy enforcement properly.
Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises
Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) vs Cohesive VNS3 People VPN for your vpn needs.
6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR): Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises. built by 6WIND. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include IP/MPLS routing, IPsec VPN, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT)..
Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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