Codacy Security and Code Quality: Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection. built by Codacy. Core capabilities include Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing..

GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.