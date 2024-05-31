Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codacy Security and Code Quality is a commercial static application security testing tool by Codacy. GuardRails is a commercial static application security testing tool by GuardRails. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Codacy Security and Code Quality
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need Codacy Security and Code Quality because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before code reaches production, cutting security review cycles that typically block engineering velocity. The platform covers 40+ languages with daily SCA updates and AI-generated code scanning, addressing the supply chain and development-time risks mapped to NIST GV.SC and PR.DS. Skip this if your organization needs mature DAST capabilities or threat modeling integration; Codacy's dynamic testing is lighter than dedicated penetration testing platforms.
Dev teams in startups and mid-market firms frustrated with alert fatigue will find GuardRails' value in its integrated training layer; it catches vulnerabilities in 22 languages while teaching developers to fix them in context, rather than dumping findings on security. Support for on-premise deployment without CI/CD pipeline changes means you can plug it into fragmented toolchains without rearchitecting. Skip this if you need mature DAST capabilities or deep enterprise integrations; the small vendor footprint (14 employees) means limited resources for custom connector work and slower feature iteration.
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training
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Common questions about comparing Codacy Security and Code Quality vs GuardRails for your static application security testing needs.
Codacy Security and Code Quality: Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection. built by Codacy. Core capabilities include Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing..
GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codacy Security and Code Quality differentiates with Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing. GuardRails differentiates with Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities.
Codacy Security and Code Quality is developed by Codacy. GuardRails is developed by GuardRails. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codacy Security and Code Quality integrates with VS Code, Cursor, Windsurf, Azure DevOps. GuardRails integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Codacy Security and Code Quality and GuardRails serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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