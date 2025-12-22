Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. GuardRails is a commercial application security posture management tool by GuardRails. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Dev teams in startups and mid-market firms frustrated with alert fatigue will find GuardRails' value in its integrated training layer; it catches vulnerabilities in 22 languages while teaching developers to fix them in context, rather than dumping findings on security. Support for on-premise deployment without CI/CD pipeline changes means you can plug it into fragmented toolchains without rearchitecting. Skip this if you need mature DAST capabilities or deep enterprise integrations; the small vendor footprint (14 employees) means limited resources for custom connector work and slower feature iteration.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs GuardRails for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. GuardRails differentiates with Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. GuardRails is developed by GuardRails. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and GuardRails serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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