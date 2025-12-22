Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.