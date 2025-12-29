Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSEK SVigil is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CloudSEK. CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will get the most from CloudSEK SVigil for its ability to surface brand abuse, credential leaks, and phishing campaigns across channels you're not actively monitoring. The platform maps to all four NIST CSF 2.0 risk assessment and continuous monitoring functions, with particular strength in external attack surface visibility where most teams have blind spots. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or post-breach forensics; SVigil is built for early warning, not remediation workflows.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
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Common questions about comparing CloudSEK SVigil vs CTM360 Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
CloudSEK SVigil: Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection..
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSEK SVigil differentiates with Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection. CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web.
CloudSEK SVigil is developed by CloudSEK. CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSEK SVigil and CTM360 Digital Risk Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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