CloudSEK SVigil: Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection..

CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.