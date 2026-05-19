AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

CloudSEK SVigil: Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.