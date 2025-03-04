Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudSEK. Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and undocumented digital assets need CloudSEK Attack Surface Management because it finds what you don't know you're exposing, not just monitors what you already cataloged. The platform maps NIST ID.AM asset management by discovering external-facing infrastructure across cloud, DNS, and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. Skip this if your attack surface is already fully inventoried or you're looking for a replacement for your existing ASM tool; CloudSEK excels at the discovery phase and is less differentiated once baseline assets are known.
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
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Common questions about comparing CloudSEK Attack Surface Management vs Coalition Active Risk Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery, Digital asset monitoring, Security exposure identification..
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management differentiates with External attack surface discovery, Digital asset monitoring, Security exposure identification. Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudSEK. Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management and Coalition Active Risk Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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