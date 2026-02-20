Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.