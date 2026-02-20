Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Coalition Active Risk Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Coalition Active Risk Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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