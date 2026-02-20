Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. CloudSEK Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudSEK. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and undocumented digital assets need CloudSEK Attack Surface Management because it finds what you don't know you're exposing, not just monitors what you already cataloged. The platform maps NIST ID.AM asset management by discovering external-facing infrastructure across cloud, DNS, and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. Skip this if your attack surface is already fully inventoried or you're looking for a replacement for your existing ASM tool; CloudSEK excels at the discovery phase and is less differentiated once baseline assets are known.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs CloudSEK Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery, Digital asset monitoring, Security exposure identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). CloudSEK Attack Surface Management differentiates with External attack surface discovery, Digital asset monitoring, Security exposure identification.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. CloudSEK Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudSEK. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and CloudSEK Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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