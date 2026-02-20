Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

CloudSEK Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery, Digital asset monitoring, Security exposure identification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.