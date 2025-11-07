Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudMatos. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management
Startups and SMBs with sprawling multi-cloud footprints should pick Matos Automated Attack Surface Management because it finds shadow assets and orphaned infrastructure that your teams don't know exist, without requiring agents or manual tuning. The continuous discovery engine covers ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) simultaneously, meaning you get both visibility and active monitoring from one deployment. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation across on-premises datacenters; Matos is cloud-native by design and will feel limited in hybrid environments with heavy legacy infrastructure.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets will find Cortex Xpanse's value in its continuous internet-wide scanning of 500 billion ports daily, which surfaces shadow infrastructure and unknown cloud accounts that traditional inventory tools miss. The platform's strength in asset discovery and attribution maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance, a gap most organizations fail to close. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Xpanse is attack surface management, not incident response, and assumes you have remediation workflows ready to act on what it finds.
Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
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Common questions about comparing Matos Automated Attack Surface Management vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse for your external attack surface management needs.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management: Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudMatos. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management and Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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