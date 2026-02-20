Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets will find Cortex Xpanse's value in its continuous internet-wide scanning of 500 billion ports daily, which surfaces shadow infrastructure and unknown cloud accounts that traditional inventory tools miss. The platform's strength in asset discovery and attribution maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance, a gap most organizations fail to close. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Xpanse is attack surface management, not incident response, and assumes you have remediation workflows ready to act on what it finds.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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