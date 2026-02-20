Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.