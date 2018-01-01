Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets will find Cortex Xpanse's value in its continuous internet-wide scanning of 500 billion ports daily, which surfaces shadow infrastructure and unknown cloud accounts that traditional inventory tools miss. The platform's strength in asset discovery and attribution maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance, a gap most organizations fail to close. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Xpanse is attack surface management, not incident response, and assumes you have remediation workflows ready to act on what it finds.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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