Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.