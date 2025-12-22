CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management: ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..

Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.