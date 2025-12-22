Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by CloudMatos. Conviso AppScan is a commercial application security posture management tool by Conviso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market development teams managing applications across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management because its risk-based prioritization cuts through scanner noise by surfacing exploitable vulnerabilities first rather than alert volume. The tool covers the full ASPM stack,SAST, DAST, SCA, and real-time monitoring,with automated remediation that actually reduces mean time to fix for development workflows. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing enterprise ticketing systems or have compliance requirements that demand air-gapped deployment; CloudMatos is cloud-only and assumes dev teams can consume security data directly.
Security teams managing sprawling scanner portfolios across SAST, DAST, and SCA tools should pick Conviso AppScan to stop drowning in duplicate findings and actually prioritize what matters. Its risk-based deduplication engine and automated CI/CD gates cut noise by correlating results across multiple scanners, and native SBOM generation with CVE tracking maps your supply chain exposure directly to remediation work. Skip this if you're a single-tool shop or need deep forensics on detected incidents; Conviso excels at assessment and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management vs Conviso AppScan for your application security posture management needs.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management: ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in risk-based vulnerability prioritization. CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA). Conviso AppScan differentiates with Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is developed by CloudMatos. Conviso AppScan is developed by Conviso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management and Conviso AppScan serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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