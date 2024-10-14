Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market development teams managing applications across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management because its risk-based prioritization cuts through scanner noise by surfacing exploitable vulnerabilities first rather than alert volume. The tool covers the full ASPM stack,SAST, DAST, SCA, and real-time monitoring,with automated remediation that actually reduces mean time to fix for development workflows. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing enterprise ticketing systems or have compliance requirements that demand air-gapped deployment; CloudMatos is cloud-only and assumes dev teams can consume security data directly.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management: ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), software composition analysis (sca), dynamic application security testing (dast). Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Secrets Detection, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Vulnerability scanning and assessment, Real-time threat detection and monitoring, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is developed by CloudMatos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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