Aikido All in one Security platform

Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.