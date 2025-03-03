Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Conviso AppScan is a commercial application security posture management tool by Conviso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Security teams managing sprawling scanner portfolios across SAST, DAST, and SCA tools should pick Conviso AppScan to stop drowning in duplicate findings and actually prioritize what matters. Its risk-based deduplication engine and automated CI/CD gates cut noise by correlating results across multiple scanners, and native SBOM generation with CVE tracking maps your supply chain exposure directly to remediation work. Skip this if you're a single-tool shop or need deep forensics on detected incidents; Conviso excels at assessment and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Conviso AppScan for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Conviso AppScan differentiates with Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Conviso AppScan is developed by Conviso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and Conviso AppScan serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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