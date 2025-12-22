CloudMatos Aegis Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by CloudMatos. ESET AI Skills Checker is a free agentic ai security tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying multi-agent AI systems need CloudMatos Aegis Gateway because it's the only runtime control point that actually stops agent actions before they happen, not after; parameter-level API access control and sub-20ms policy evaluation mean you can enforce governance at the speed agents operate. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 categories across access control, data protection, and continuous monitoring, with immutable audit logs that satisfy compliance requirements without friction. Skip this if your AI systems are still single-agent or if you're looking for a detection-only solution; Aegis Gateway is built for enforcement, not visibility.
Teams deploying AI agents into production need ESET AI Skills Checker because it's the only free pre-installation verification layer that actually blocks malicious skill dependencies before they land in your environment. The tool covers both code injection and publisher reputation across real-time URL analysis, addressing ID.RA risk assessment at the moment it matters most. Skip this if your organization has no AI agent deployments yet or treats skill vetting as a post-incident forensics problem rather than a gate.
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos Aegis Gateway vs ESET AI Skills Checker for your agentic ai security needs.
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway: Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time policy enforcement for AI agent actions, Parameter-level API access control, Human-in-the-loop approval workflows for high-risk operations..
ESET AI Skills Checker: Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Real-time AI skill URL analysis, Malicious activity detection before installation, Publisher reputation checking..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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