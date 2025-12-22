CloudMatos Aegis Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by CloudMatos. DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by DeTaSECURE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying multi-agent AI systems need CloudMatos Aegis Gateway because it's the only runtime control point that actually stops agent actions before they happen, not after; parameter-level API access control and sub-20ms policy evaluation mean you can enforce governance at the speed agents operate. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 categories across access control, data protection, and continuous monitoring, with immutable audit logs that satisfy compliance requirements without friction. Skip this if your AI systems are still single-agent or if you're looking for a detection-only solution; Aegis Gateway is built for enforcement, not visibility.
Web3 startups and SMBs deploying autonomous agents need DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents because it's the only platform purpose-built to audit and firewall AI agents themselves, not just the infrastructure they run on. The tool covers injection prevention, behavior testing, and continuous monitoring across NIST ID.RA through DE.AE, meaning it catches malicious prompts and drift before they reach your smart contracts. Skip this if your agents run purely on centralized cloud platforms with no blockchain interaction; the Web3 focus will feel over-engineered for standard LLM security.
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos Aegis Gateway vs DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway: Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time policy enforcement for AI agent actions, Parameter-level API access control, Human-in-the-loop approval workflows for high-risk operations..
DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents: AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention. built by DeTaSECURE. Core capabilities include AI agent security audits, Firewall deployment, Behavior testing..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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