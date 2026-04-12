Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents: AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention. built by DeTaSECURE. Core capabilities include AI agent security audits, Firewall deployment, Behavior testing..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.