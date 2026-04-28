AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents: AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention. built by DeTaSECURE. Core capabilities include AI agent security audits, Firewall deployment, Behavior testing..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.