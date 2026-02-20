Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. Hush is a commercial data privacy tool by Hush. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
Private equity firms managing portfolio company acquisitions need Hush because it automates the discovery and removal of personal data across targets before deal close, eliminating the manual audit work that kills deal timelines. The platform monitors continuously for re-exposed data post-removal and operates entirely in the background, requiring zero user action from portfolio company staff. This is built for mid-market to enterprise PE operations; smaller firms or those needing broader data governance controls beyond removal will find the scope too narrow.
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms.
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Common questions about comparing Cloaked vs Hush for your data privacy needs.
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
Hush: Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms. built by Hush. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and removal, Continuous monitoring of exposed data, Multi-individual account coverage under a single account..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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