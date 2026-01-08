360 Privacy 360 DELETE is a commercial data privacy tool by 360 Privacy. Hush is a commercial data privacy tool by Hush. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data broker exposure will find 360 Privacy 360 DELETE's value in its breadth: it hunts PII across 500-600+ broker sites simultaneously rather than forcing you to chase deletions manually or via fragmented vendors. The 72-hour removal initiation and continuous monitoring across deep web and dark web channels mean your attack surface shrinks measurably within weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has minimal third-party data exposure or lacks the budget for ongoing subscription-based monitoring; one-time deletion services exist as cheaper alternatives, though they leave you defenseless against repopulation.
Private equity firms managing portfolio company acquisitions need Hush because it automates the discovery and removal of personal data across targets before deal close, eliminating the manual audit work that kills deal timelines. The platform monitors continuously for re-exposed data post-removal and operates entirely in the background, requiring zero user action from portfolio company staff. This is built for mid-market to enterprise PE operations; smaller firms or those needing broader data governance controls beyond removal will find the scope too narrow.
Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion.
Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 DELETE vs Hush for your data privacy needs.
360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..
Hush: Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms. built by Hush. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and removal, Continuous monitoring of exposed data, Multi-individual account coverage under a single account..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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