360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..

Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.