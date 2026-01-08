360 Privacy 360 DELETE is a commercial data privacy tool by 360 Privacy. Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data broker exposure will find 360 Privacy 360 DELETE's value in its breadth: it hunts PII across 500-600+ broker sites simultaneously rather than forcing you to chase deletions manually or via fragmented vendors. The 72-hour removal initiation and continuous monitoring across deep web and dark web channels mean your attack surface shrinks measurably within weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has minimal third-party data exposure or lacks the budget for ongoing subscription-based monitoring; one-time deletion services exist as cheaper alternatives, though they leave you defenseless against repopulation.
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion.
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 DELETE vs Cloaked for your data privacy needs.
360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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