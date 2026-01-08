BARR Privacy Assessments: Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR. built by BARR Advisory. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include GDPR compliance assessment and implementation, CCPA compliance guidance and process design, GLBA Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule compliance..

Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.