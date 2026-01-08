BARR Privacy Assessments is a commercial data privacy tool by BARR Advisory. Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations building privacy programs from scratch will get the most from BARR Privacy Assessments because the vendor maps your actual data flows before telling you what to fix, not the reverse. The cross-framework control mapping across GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and Microsoft DPR means you're not running four separate compliance projects; one assessment surfaces overlapping requirements and reduces redundant controls. Skip this if your team already has mature data inventory and privacy governance in place; you'll be paying for foundational work you've already done.
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
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Common questions about comparing BARR Privacy Assessments vs Cloaked for your data privacy needs.
BARR Privacy Assessments: Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR. built by BARR Advisory. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include GDPR compliance assessment and implementation, CCPA compliance guidance and process design, GLBA Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule compliance..
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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