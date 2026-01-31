C2Sec Product is a commercial data privacy tool by C2SEC. Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scattered privacy logs will find real value in C2Sec Product's centralized compliance monitoring, which collapses manual audit work into a dashboard that actually tracks what's happening across your data estate. The tool's strength in NIST's GV.OC and PR.DS functions means you get both organizational context and working visibility into data handling, not just checkboxes for regulators. Skip this if your privacy stack already includes a dedicated DLP tool; C2Sec shines on the monitoring side, not prevention, so you'll still need controls upstream.
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing C2Sec Product vs Cloaked for your data privacy needs.
C2Sec Product: Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring. built by C2SEC. headquartered in United States..
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox