Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. Exterro Intelligence is a commercial data privacy tool by Exterro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
Legal and privacy teams managing litigation, investigations, or regulatory discovery will get the most from Exterro Intelligence because its domain-specific AI agents automate the document review and data relationship mapping that otherwise requires months of manual work. The platform processes 40,000 documents per hour and covers the full NIST Detect and Respond lifecycle, particularly strong on adverse event analysis and forensic investigation workflows. Skip this if your priority is real-time security monitoring or threat hunting; Exterro is built for post-incident and compliance workflows, not prevention.
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams
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Common questions about comparing Cloaked vs Exterro Intelligence for your data privacy needs.
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
Exterro Intelligence: AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams. built by Exterro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI agents for data risk management, Contextual insights for custodian and content relationship analysis, Smart Labeling for automated document review..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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