Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. DataGrail Privacy Platform is a commercial data privacy tool by DataGrail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
Privacy and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need DataGrail Privacy Platform because its AI-powered data discovery actually finds shadow SaaS and unmanaged data stores that manual audits miss, then automates the operational grind of DSARs and consent workflows. The platform maps 2,400+ integrations and covers ID.AM and PR.DS functions effectively, meaning you'll see what data you have and prove you're managing it. Skip this if your organization treats privacy as a checkbox exercise rather than an operational capability; DataGrail assumes you'll act on what it finds.
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments
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Common questions about comparing Cloaked vs DataGrail Privacy Platform for your data privacy needs.
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
DataGrail Privacy Platform: Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments. built by DataGrail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data mapping with AI-powered discovery, Data subject request (DSAR) automation for access, deletion, and opt-out requests, Consent management with no-code setup and real-time regulation updates..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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