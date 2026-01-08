360 Privacy 360 DELETE is a commercial data privacy tool by 360 Privacy. DataGrail Privacy Platform is a commercial data privacy tool by DataGrail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data broker exposure will find 360 Privacy 360 DELETE's value in its breadth: it hunts PII across 500-600+ broker sites simultaneously rather than forcing you to chase deletions manually or via fragmented vendors. The 72-hour removal initiation and continuous monitoring across deep web and dark web channels mean your attack surface shrinks measurably within weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has minimal third-party data exposure or lacks the budget for ongoing subscription-based monitoring; one-time deletion services exist as cheaper alternatives, though they leave you defenseless against repopulation.
Privacy and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need DataGrail Privacy Platform because its AI-powered data discovery actually finds shadow SaaS and unmanaged data stores that manual audits miss, then automates the operational grind of DSARs and consent workflows. The platform maps 2,400+ integrations and covers ID.AM and PR.DS functions effectively, meaning you'll see what data you have and prove you're managing it. Skip this if your organization treats privacy as a checkbox exercise rather than an operational capability; DataGrail assumes you'll act on what it finds.
Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion.
Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 DELETE vs DataGrail Privacy Platform for your data privacy needs.
360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..
DataGrail Privacy Platform: Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments. built by DataGrail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data mapping with AI-powered discovery, Data subject request (DSAR) automation for access, deletion, and opt-out requests, Consent management with no-code setup and real-time regulation updates..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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