Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clinv is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. CyDeploy CyVentory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DevSecOps teams building infrastructure-as-code pipelines need Clinv because it tracks digital assets through CLI integration without requiring agents or dashboards. Free pricing and GitHub-native workflow mean you can wire it into CI/CD before your first budget cycle. Skip this if you need visual asset mapping, role-based access controls, or a web UI; Clinv is deliberately stripped down for engineers who live in terminals and version control.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in CyVentory's automated discovery; it actually cuts asset bloat instead of just cataloging what's already known. The tool covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, which most discovery tools skip. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or runs a true SaaS-only stack; you'll be paying for automation you don't need.
Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Clinv vs CyDeploy CyVentory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Clinv: Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure..
CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clinv and CyDeploy CyVentory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: Clinv is Free while CyDeploy CyVentory is Commercial, Clinv is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox