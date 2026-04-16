ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

Clinv: Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.