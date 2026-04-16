Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ApexaiQ is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ApexaiQ. Clinv is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
DevSecOps teams building infrastructure-as-code pipelines need Clinv because it tracks digital assets through CLI integration without requiring agents or dashboards. Free pricing and GitHub-native workflow mean you can wire it into CI/CD before your first budget cycle. Skip this if you need visual asset mapping, role-based access controls, or a web UI; Clinv is deliberately stripped down for engineers who live in terminals and version control.
Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform.
Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure.
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Common questions about comparing ApexaiQ vs Clinv for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..
Clinv: Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ApexaiQ and Clinv serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: ApexaiQ is Commercial while Clinv is Free, Clinv is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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